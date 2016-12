WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A large of sum cash that was found last week in a downtown West Palm Beach parking garage was claimed Tuesday by its owner.

WPTV reported the story on Thursday after a 22-year-old college student found the money inside a downtown parking garage located on Banyan Boulevard near the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

The student, Patrick Pinak, turned in the money, hoping the rightful owner would claim it.

On Tuesday, West Palm Beach police said a woman, whose name has not been released, saw WPTV’s story and visited the police station to pick up her money.

The woman, who said the cash was to pay bills, said she had no idea where she lost it and is grateful for Pinak’s act of kindness.