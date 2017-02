A judge has denied bond for a 63-year-old man who is accused of killing his wife.



Deputies say Rafael Rosario shot his wife twice. They say he confessed to the shooting but said she came at him with a knife.

Deputies say they never found a knife in the house or near her body.

Monday, Jessica Bruguera was found dead in a mobile home on Ricks Drive.

Family members told authorities Rosario was controlling and required Bruguera's family to schedule appointments to see and speak with her.

Bruguera was planning to leave Rosario before her death.

No bond for an accused murderer--deputies say he shot his wife twice in Greenacres, she was getting ready to leave him. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/xentmkj4lm — Andrew Ruiz WPTV (@AndrewNRuiz) February 1, 2017