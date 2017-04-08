NICU families reunited at Palm Beach Children's Hospital

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- It was all smiles Saturday at the Palm Beach Children's Hospital during their annual NICU carnival/reunion.

The all-day event welcomed former neonatal intensive care patients and their families to come out and enjoy games and activities as well as grab a bite to eat.

One parent who experienced the NICU said it is great to catch up with other NICU families, "For us it's an opportunity to say thank you and let them see how all of their hard work pays off. When you have complications from early deliveries that there is a support system here and it's nice to know you're not the only one."

The NICU at St. Mary's Medical Center services the highest level of at-risk babies who are born prematurely.