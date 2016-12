PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple accidents have been reported across Palm Beach County Monday afternoon, causing traffic delays in some areas.

#accident 3 vehicles involved Military Trl/Kokomo Dr @PBCFR on location, #MoveOver use caution w 1st responders working — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 26, 2016

#accident motorcycle vs vehicle WB SR 80 at County Rd 880, @PBCFR on location, 1 injured #traumaheli to hospital, expect delays in the area — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 26, 2016

#accident SB I95 / 10th Ave N, @PBCFR on location #MoveOver, traffic slowdowns in the area — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 26, 2016