McCray's Backyard BBQ headed to Super Bowl LI in Houston

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - For the eleventh year, a local food truck will be heading to the Super Bowl to serve up its tasty barbecue.

Derrick McCray and his team from McCray's Backyard BBQ will be heading to Houston on Monday.

The team has an entire week ahead filled with catering events.

McCray says being invited back to the Super Bowl for more than a decade is a way he can bring the atmosphere of South Florida to a national level.

"The major thing is that we are blessed too be a part of and what it says about McCray's Backyard BBQ, about Mangonia Park, Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County. It says a lot about who we are here, but we’re grounded, we’re humble and we're very thankful," said owner Derrick McCray.

McCray's BBQ will also be unveiling their first indoor location along 45th Street in Mangonia Park in March.

