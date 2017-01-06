Man with gunshot wound walks into WPB hospital

Injury is non-life threatening

WPTV Webteam
9:23 PM, Jan 5, 2017
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - An adult male walked into Good Samaritan Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The incident happened shortly after 8:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the crime happened along the 1300 block of N Dixie Highway.

Officers are currently on-scene interviewing witnesses.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as details become available.

