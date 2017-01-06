Man with gunshot wound walks into WPB hospital

Clear
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - An adult male walked into Good Samaritan Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the West Palm Beach Police Department.
The incident happened shortly after 8:15 p.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed the crime happened along the 1300 block of N Dixie Highway.
Officers are currently on-scene interviewing witnesses.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as details become available.