Man robbed at Royal Palm Beach ATM; car stolen

Mostly clear
HI: 73°
LO: 59°
HI: 75°
LO: 63°
HI: 76°
LO: 68°
A man was making a deposit at an ATM machine near the area of 441 and Okeechobee Blvd when his car was stolen.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - A man was robbed while making a deposit at an ATM machine in Royal Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened at a Wells Fargo near Okeechobee Boulevard and Route 441.
The victim told investigators he was making a deposit when the thief stole his car. He fired his gun at the car in a effort to stop the suspect.
The suspect drove across traffic, struck a car, then exited the car and fled on foot.
No injuries have been reported.
Sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspect.