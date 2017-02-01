Man robbed at Royal Palm Beach ATM; car stolen

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - A man was robbed while making a deposit at an ATM machine in Royal Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at a Wells Fargo near Okeechobee Boulevard and Route 441.

The victim told investigators he was making a deposit when the thief stole his car. He fired his gun at the car in a effort to stop the suspect.

The suspect drove across traffic, struck a car, then exited the car and fled on foot.

No injuries have been reported.

Sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspect.