Man robbed at Royal Palm Beach ATM; car stolen

Suspect on the run

WPTV Webteam
12:19 AM, Feb 1, 2017
5 hours ago

A man was making a deposit at an ATM machine near the area of 441 and Okeechobee Blvd when his car was stolen.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - A man was robbed while making a deposit at an ATM machine in Royal Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident happened at a Wells Fargo near Okeechobee Boulevard and Route 441.

The victim told investigators he was making a deposit when the thief stole his car.  He fired his gun at the car in a effort to stop the suspect.

The suspect drove across traffic, struck a car, then exited the car and fled on foot.

No injuries have been reported. 

Sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top