Lowe's Home Improvement Stores seasonal hiring events

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Lowe's Home Improvement Stores will be hiring across our area.

The two events will take place on January 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lowe's will be hiring for the Lake Park, West Palm Beach and Royal Palm Beach stores at the Career center on Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach.

On the Treasure Coast, candidates can apply for a job at the Career Center on University Boulevard in Port St. Lucie for Vero Beach, St. Lucie West, Jensen Beach and Stuart.

Candidates must have applied to an open seasonal position/s for the Lowe’s of their choice, and completed the assessment to be interviewed the day of the event.