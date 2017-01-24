Local aviation officials to discuss impact from President Trump visits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Visits to Palm Beach County from President Trump have the attention of local aviation officials.

On Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Department of Airports plans to discuss the negative impacts temporary flight restrictions will have on business.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will impose a 30-mile flight restriction while President Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The restriction impacts six airports and effectively shuts down the Lantana Airport.

A letter from The Aircraft Owners and Pilot’s Association outlines some serious concerns it has about the closure.

AOPA says more than 270 planes are based at the Lantana Airport, accounting for 250 jobs with an economic impact of $15 million annually.

AOPA says they understand the need for safety but would like some sort of compromise reached.

Within the 30-mile radius, flight training, banner towing and sightseeing planes would all be grounded.

The Department of Airports plans to present the information to the county’s Board of Commissioners at 2 p.m.

Click here to read the full 17-page report.