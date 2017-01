WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a missing, endangered teen last seen Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Lizveth Chaparro is described as 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a birthmark on her forearm and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with unknown lettering, blue jeans and white sneakers.

If anyone should come into contact with Lizveth Chaparro they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.