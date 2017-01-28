2017 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- Thousands of people have descended on Flagler Drive for the Susan G. Komen Race.

Beating breast cancer is a battle we’re passionate about at NewsChannel 5.

The show of support is incredible. There are more than 7,000 people attending the races and events.

It’s estimated that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The message is early detection is so important.

There are several races today, including the women’s 5K at 7:30 a.m., the men’s 5K at 8:15 a.m. and the big walk at 9 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony. There are also plenty of activities for kids, including face painting and glitter tattoos.

Registration is open. The cost is $45 for adults and $15 for kids.

