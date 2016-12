WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A male juvenile was shot Friday evening in West Palm Beach.

Police say officers responded to a shotting along the 600 block of 47th Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The victim was located and transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are seeking witnesses. If you have information, contact Detective Ron Robbins at 561-822-1900.