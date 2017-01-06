Jury selection date set in Seth Adams trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Seth Adam's family claims the Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed their son violated his rights by being on the property illegally. 

Adams, who was unharmed, was shot in 2012 by Sergeant Michael Cluster, as  Adams was returning home to the family-owned garden center off Okeechobee Boulevard. 

The judge set jury selection for the civil lawsuit for February 6. 

