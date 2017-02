WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The attorney representing a West Palm Beach doctor facing a sexual assault charge said he looks forward to their day in court.

Dr. Scott Strolla will have to wait until May 9 to get that day. A judge reset a hearing for the podiatrist Wednesday morning.

Authorities said Strolla drugged, photographed and raped a woman last year. His attorney previously told NewsChannel 5 the sexual encounter was consensual.

Prosecutors charged Strolla with sexual assault and video voyeurism. The arrest report states investigators found naked pictures of the alleged victim on the 50-year-old Strolla’s cellphone.