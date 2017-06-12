Interfaith service brings people together in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - It was all about breaking down barriers and bringing people together at an interfaith service Sunday night in West Palm Beach.

As area Muslims celebrate the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque on Purdy Lane, locals of all religions were encouraged to come out and break their religious fast with them.

Organizers said by bringing everyone together for an interfaith service, they can work together to build stronger communities and religious tolerance.

"It's important to know these differences that we have a month each other but not that they're different but there won't make her culture what it is," said organizer Emaan Sulaiman

"At these times in these critical junctures we need to come together come under a unified voice and express those ideas," said organizer Ammar Ahmed.

Elected officials from the ACLU, ADL and ICNA relief were also in attendance for the service to show their support.