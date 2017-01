PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at airports across Florida including Palm Beach International Airport.

Everyone who gathered outside the baggage claim area at PBIA say President Trump's order goes against who we are as a country.

"It's heartbreaking and it's unacceptable," said one protester.

It was a diverse crowd who held signs, yelled slogans and stood in solidarity for the Muslim community.

Afifa Khaliq from Pakistan worries the ban will spread to her native country.

"Immigration lawyers are telling them not to go back to Pakistan because they may not be able to come back here," says Khaliq.

Lisa Tilson used to welcome immigrants into her home.

"It broke my heart today to watch television and see Syrian children turned away," said Tilson.

Melissa Meca from Colombia recently became a US citizen.

"If this would have been happening 15 years ago when I first came, I hope somebody would have fought for me, so I'm here fighting for them," says Meca.

The county's Department of Airports granted organizers permission to hold Sunday's protest at PBIA.