WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Hundreds of people came out to Palm Beach Outlets to donate food to the Palm Beach County Food Bank on Saturday.

The event is part of an annual partnership with the South Florida Fair.

More than 7,000 pounds of food was collected.

Each person who donated at least two food items received one free ticket to the South Florida Fair, which starts this Thursday with its Ride-A-Thon.