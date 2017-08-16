Home for a hero: West Palm Beach veteran receives mortgage-free home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A West Palm Beach veteran and his family received a special welcome Wednesday.

Army Staff Sergeant Darwyn Henson and his wife Tonia were greeted by their new neighbors as they received the key to a brand new home.

It was a gift from Building Homes for Heroes and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The house has been modified to help Henson with injuries he suffered during his time of service to the country.

Building Homes for Heroes says it builds and modifies homes and then donates them mortgage-free to wounded veterans and their families.

But, as they crossed the threshold, Henson's brothers in arms were not far from his mind.

He couldn't help but reflect on his fellow soldiers, including some who didn't make it home.

"It's hard. I pray for those soldiers at home and abroad, cause I know what they go through," Henson said.



Henson joined the Army in 1984 and served for nearly three decades.