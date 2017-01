WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Just one word defines the moment.

"Miracle."

3-year-old Aubrey Skye Herndon was all smiles as she's finally home after spending more than a week in the hospital.

"I feel like her mom had something to do with it," says her grandmother Vicky Hutchunson.

Aubrey was with her parents driving south on I-95 near Deerfield Beach December 23.

Her mother Cynthia was behind the wheel.

The car crashed through a fence ending up on its roof in a canal.

Her father Christopher escaped unharmed.

Bystanders immediately sprung into action trying to save both Aubrey and Cynthia.

"We owe our lives to them."

With the help of law enforcement they were able to get both out. Sadly, Cynthia died the next morning, but Aubrey is safe.

"It's just everybody came together. It was a perfect storm. It came together. She's perfectly fine," says her grandfather Henry Hutchinson.

Firefighters gave Aubrey several gifts including a new car seat.

Her family is thankful she is still here.

"We definitely pulled together and united and we're going to stay this way," said Hutchunson.