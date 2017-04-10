Fire forces brief evacuation of West Palm Beach apartment

Charles Keegan
4:15 AM, Apr 10, 2017
5:41 AM, Apr 10, 2017

Crews responded to an overnight fire at a historic Northwood apartment building on 24th Street in West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Crews responded to an overnight fire at a historic Northwood apartment building on 24th Street in West Palm Beach.

According to a battalion chief, there was a small fire around 3 a.m. Monday on a porch outside of the Norway building, which sent smoke into the structure.

Everyone inside the apartment ran out of the building.

 

The fire was out by 3:45 a.m. and everyone was allowed back into the building. No one was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

