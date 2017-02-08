Fight over money to attract tourists

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Should the state spend your tax dollars on promoting Florida? That will be the question up for debate Wednesday in Tallahassee. The debate is expected to draw a lot of attention from tourism officials from the area who will be at the state capitol.

A proposed legislative bill would cut funding to agencies such as Visit Florida, but local tourism experts say the funding helps and in the long run it helps add jobs.

"Our local restaurants and stores we count on tourism to bring people in all year long. We won't grow and we will become stagnant and it will be the death of the city," said Stephen Chrisanthus with Delray Beach Marketing Cooperative.

On Tuesday, Governor Rick Scott argued lawmakers who want to cut funding "don't care about jobs." In his budget, the governor is asking for 85 million dollars for Enterprise Florida and 76 million for Visit Florida.

