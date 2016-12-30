Family of hit-and-run victim hope to see change at dangerous intersection and corridor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - 13-year-old Isaiah Reynolds Blue was killed after he was struck by a car crossing a busy West Palm Beach intersection. The driver has not been found.

As Jorie Hernandez looks out at Military Trail and Cherry Rd, she thinks of her nephew's last words.

"He said, I'll see you on the other side."

Isaiah was crossing Military Trail with his friend on a November night. He was struck and thrown 60 feet. The driver fled the scene. Jorie says the driver had a red light.

Now Jorie wants to see change.

"Two teenagers walking home and you'd think it was safe."

Stories like this has county officials trying to find solutions.

A study done by the Palm Beach Metropolitan Planning Organization pinpoints the top ten most dangerous corridors in the county.

One of those corridors is Military Trail from Maleleuca Lane North to Community Drive. That includes Military and Cherry.

MPO came up with some proposed changes for these dangerous areas such as more medias and improved lighting.

Jorie saw the issues even before her beloved Isaiah was struck and killed.

"I'm a little nervous standing here. When I think about the other children walking home or pedestrians or bicyclists, if we can save one life, then coming out here tonight was worth every minute," says Hernandez.

The Palm Beach Metropolitan Planning Organization plans to present their study to the board in February.

As for the investigation into finding the driver who hit Isaiah, investigators ask anyone with information to come forward.