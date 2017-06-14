WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Defense witness testimony continues in the Dalia Dippolito murder-for-hire trial. Dippolito is being tried for the third time on a 2009 charge accusing her of hiring an undercover hit man to kill her then-husband.

The trial started with jury selection on June 3 and in its 5th day of testimony.

The state began the day cross-examining Boynton Beach Police Public Information Officer Stephanie Slater. Then the defense called a former Los Angeles Police officer of 29 years Tim Williams to testify.

Williams is scheduled to testify in another case in Los Angeles Thursday morning, causing the defense to call him onto the stand before it wanted to.

It had planned on calling Boynton Beach police confidential informant Mohamed Shihadeh ahead of Williams.

As a result, Claypool asked Williams to assume it were true that Shihadeh said he felt pressured into cooperating in the investigation, and what that would mean for the investigation.

“Well, if he’s pressured to do something, in my opinion, if he’s coerced to be involved in something that he doesn’t want to be involved in, now what you’re having is something that may be illegal in nature. Forcing someone to do something and information that you get from that person can be tainted,” said Williams.

Shihadeh was expected to testify later Wednesday afternoon. However, the judge asked him to return at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

