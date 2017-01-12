Contractors working around the clock to get West Palm Spring Training facility completed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Contractors are working around the clock to make sure The Ballpark at the Palm Beaches is done on time. The first game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros is Feb. 28.

Officials at Straticon Construction say it was always part of the plan to move to second and third shifts.

However, neighbors nearby are hearing the noise.

"It's like an earthquake," says one neighbor.

Andrew Stone says his apartment shakes.

"Vibration during the night."

Jeff Hardin with Straticon Construction says its all part of the process.

"There's a lot of moving parts, a lot of work getting done."

Roughly one thousand workers are on the job. Hardin says tenants were notified and they've received no complaints.

As for getting the ballpark done in time?

"Very confident we're going to make Spring Training this year. We really have no alternatives. We're at the point where we see the finish line and both ball clubs are depending on that we're looking forward to Opening Day," says Hardin.

Tickets for Spring Training go on sale Saturday.