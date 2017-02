WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - West Palm Beach police said a child was found alone Tuesday morning walking along a busy street.

Police said the young boy was found at about 5 a.m. in the 1900 block of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, which is near Interstate 95.

The child was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

Police said to call 822-1900 if you know this child.