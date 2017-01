A Boynton Beach man was stuck on a plane on the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport tarmac after a deadly shooting grounded all flights.

Joshua Gerard is a United Airlines flight attendant, but Friday boarded his plane as a passenger headed for Washington Dulles International Airport.

“During the beginning we saw people on the tarmac and waiting to be moved around,” he said.

He said everyone on board was relaxed. “They know the severity of the situation. No one is freaking out, they are just calling their families telling them they’re OK, they’re safe.”

Gerard said he didn’t know when the plane would be allowed to take off.

According to Gerard, flight attendants are taking excellent care of the passengers consistently providing them with snacks and water