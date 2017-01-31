Adult shot in West Palm Beach

WPTV Webteam
5:38 PM, Jan 31, 2017
5 hours ago
An adult was shot Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach.

It happened at 7th Street and North Australian Avenue.

Police say the victim was transported as a trauma patient to an area hospital.

It's unclear when condition the person is in.

Northbound lanes on N. Australian are closed at 7th Street. Motorists are asked to take alternate route. 

This story will be updated when more information is available. 
 

