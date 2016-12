WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Two West Palm Beach mothers are asking for your help to find their daughters.

Teh two teen girls haven't been seen since Saturday.

Lauren Reddick and Sarah Taylor are both 15 years old and could be with each other.

Their mothers tell NewsChannel 5 both of them have never ran away, but they left in the middle of the night on Saturday.

Taylor's mother says she is without medication for a medical issue.

If you know where the girls are, call West Palm Beach police.