WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - One person was shot along 6th Street in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening.

According to West Palm Beach Police, officers responded to the area of 6th Street near Rosemary Avenue just after 8:15 p.m.

Responding officers found one man shot at the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with injuries that are not life threatening.

Detectives are currently investigating.