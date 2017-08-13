1 dead in head-on collision in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person died in a head-on collision in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

West Palm Beach police say the crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. Congress Avenue.

Police say a Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in a northbound lane, sideswiping one vehicle and ultimately striking a second vehicle, a Toyota Prius, head-on.

One person in the Prius died as a result of their injuries.

Traffic homicide investigators are on scene and will be conducting an investigation. N. Congress Avenue will be closed in both directions in that area while the investigation is underway.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Any witnesses are urged to call the West Palm Beach police department at 561-822-1900.