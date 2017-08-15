WELLINGTON, Fla. - Two Macy’s employees in Wellington are recovering from being pepper sprayed by a woman suspected of stealing clothing from the store, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says.

Kilwoind Jones, 32, of Florida City, Fla., and Shayna Davis, 32, of Homestead, Fla., are accused of filling a tote bag with dresses and leaving the store at the Mall at Wellington Green without paying for them, according to an arrest report.

When two Macy's loss prevention officers tried stopping the women, deputies said Jones pepper sprayed them in the face.

One of the officers had to be hospitalized because the pepper spray went into his eyes, according to PBSO.

The second officer told deputies her glasses stopped most of the spray from getting into her eyes, but she still felt some effects.

The Macy’s officers found 14 dresses worth more than $1,600 in Jones’ bag, the report states.

The injured guard told deputies he saw the women select several items and go into a fitting room together. He said Jones’ bag was full when they came out and the fitting room was empty.

PBSO deputies arrested the two women.

Jones is charged with grand theft, resisting a merchant, and two counts of aggravated battery causing bodily harm. She is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $60,000 bond.

A Palm Beach County judge ordered Jones to not have contact with any Macy’s store or the victims.

Davis is charged with grand theft and released from jail on $4,500 bond.