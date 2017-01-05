Abandoned pressure cooker in Wellington not a threat, sheriff's office says

About a dozen homes were evacuated

WPTV Webteam, Andrew Lofholm
10:40 AM, Jan 5, 2017
6:03 PM, Jan 5, 2017

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad spent part of the morning investigating an abandoned pressure cooker.

WPTV

A pressure cooker that prompted evacuations is no threat to a Wellington neighborhood, said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

WPTV

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is investigating an abandoned pressure cooker found in a Wellington neighborhood.

WPTV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WELLINGTON, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad spent part of the morning investigating an abandoned pressure cooker.

It was discovered in an empty lot in a Wellington neighborhood near Mountauk Drive just west of Forrest Hill Boulevard.

About a dozen homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The sheriff's office later determined it was left behind after trash on the lot was picked up. Concerned neighbors called PBSO to report the suspicious item.

Investigators later determined it was not a threat.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top