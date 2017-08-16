Vietnam-era plane towed to G-Star School of the Arts

WPTV Webteam
12:19 PM, Aug 16, 2017

A Vietnam-era Grumman Mohawk gunship was towed on its own wheels from the Lantana Airport six miles north on S. Congress Ave. to the G-Star School of the Arts in Palm Springs

Vietnam-era Grumman Mohawk gunship airplane

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Palm Beach County school dedicated to the arts has added a big prop to its inventory.

It's a Vietnam-era Grumman Mohawk gunship.

The plane was towed to the G-Star School of the Arts in Palm Springs Wednesday.

The school says it will be placed near A WWII Douglas C-47 Skytrain which is on the back lot of G-Star Studios.

G-Star said Paul Pefley, owner of Mohawk Technologies, donated the aircraft.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top