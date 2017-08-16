Vietnam-era plane towed to G-Star School of the Arts

Partly Cloudy
A Vietnam-era Grumman Mohawk gunship was towed on its own wheels from the Lantana Airport six miles north on S. Congress Ave. to the G-Star School of the Arts in Palm Springs
A Palm Beach County school dedicated to the arts has added a big prop to its inventory.
It's a Vietnam-era Grumman Mohawk gunship.
The plane was towed to the G-Star School of the Arts in Palm Springs Wednesday.
The school says it will be placed near A WWII Douglas C-47 Skytrain which is on the back lot of G-Star Studios.
G-Star said Paul Pefley, owner of Mohawk Technologies, donated the aircraft.