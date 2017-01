A man faces drug and child neglect charges after a suspected marijuana grow house was raided in suburban West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The raid took place on December 21 at the home in the 1000 block of Fernlea Drive.

A bedroom and garage were turned into marijuana grow rooms, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Following a search, investigators said that they found more than 43 pounds of marijuana, 31 marijuana plants in pots, cocaine and edible marijuana.

In addition, investigators said that they found several bins of toys in the house and said that it appears a child is often at the residence.

Ossama Nabih Hasan, 44, faces several charges including marijuana trafficking, possession of cocaine and child neglect.