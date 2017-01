SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a suspect in an armed robbery.

It happened as the victim was getting cash from an ATM in the 4600 block of Forest Hill Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect took off in a 4-door sedan.

The person detectives are looking for is a man about 25-years-old who has short dark hair and about 5’06” – 5”08" tall.

If you have any information you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.