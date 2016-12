ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the suspect seen in the surveillance video above is wanted for stealing merchandise from a local Target store.

The suspect appears to be a black female with short black hair and eye glasses.

The incident occurred Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the Target store located in the 100000 block of Okeechobee Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS .