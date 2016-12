Thousands are hitting their favorite stores late Friday night and luckily there's several stores in our area accommodating those last-minute shoppers overnight.

Kohl's in Royal Palm Beach is open overnight into Christmas Eve.

Marsha Turner and her husband were out late Friday evening.

"Haven't bought all of our gifts," she said.

Gisele Rantalainen says its easy going at this time. There's not a lot of people and no trouble at all.

"Got exactly what I was looking for," she said.

Some stores are closed until Saturday, but Kohl's is staying open until Christmas Eve.

Debi Sellers says there's always good deals even this close to Christmas.

"Everything is on sale before Christmas. Almost anything you'd find is some sort of sale," says Sellers.

The Turners say they won't be doing Christmas Eve shopping, "That would be a nightmare to go out tomorrow. That would be an absolute nightmare."