1 person injured in Royal Palm Beach accidental shooting

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental shooting that injured a man Wednesday morning in Royal Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 10400 block of Oliver Lane at the Counterpoint Estates just after 6 a.m.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by Trauma Hawk.

A neighbor said they heard screams when the shooting happened.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:45 a.m., and multiple PBSO vehicles and crime tape were posted outside the home.

PBSO said the area is secure, and residents should not be concerned for their safety.

