A car hit a tree and rolled over after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning at 10th Avenue westbound at Florida Mango Road near Palm Springs.

At 6:20 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the crash.

Firefighters used extrication tools and were able to safely cut a trapped person out of one vehicle. The patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been released.

All lanes are back open after earlier closures.