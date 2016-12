RIVIERA BEACH, Fla.-- A Ford pickup rammed into the Riviera Beach Police Department Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened around 2 pm.

Police detained a man for questioning and the first floor of the building was evacuated for a time.

No one was injured.

Extensive repair work is underway and a new door is being installed at the building.

Police ask anyone with information to call Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

