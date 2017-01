UPDATE: Leak under control, traffic no longer restricted.

Just spoke to Riviera Beach public works. I'm told the gas leak is under control. Evacuations lifted. Traffic no longer restricted @WPTV pic.twitter.com/mabipgY9QU — Jason Hackett (@JHackettWPTV) January 17, 2017

EARLIER:

Crews are working to repair a gas leak in Riviera Beach Tuesday morning.

Construction workers struck a gas line in the 1500 block of 22nd Avenue and Ave S, according to the fire department.

Traffic is restricted in that area while the leak is being repaired and a nearby strip shopping center where a KFC is located on Blue Heron Boulevard is being evacuated because it is directly next to the gas line.