RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A Riviera Beach homeless outreach center is asking for the public's help collecting coats and blankets for the needy.

The director at Valley of Love Ministries is collecting the items right now.

She said the organization is also behind on its rent and may have to close at the end of March.

The organization relies almost entirely on donations to keep running.

Valley of Love feeds and clothes the homeless in Riviera Beach.

