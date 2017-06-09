Juvenile girl suspected of crime spree in Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl is facing charges in a shooting and robbery spree.

She stole a woman's purse and cellphone on 34th Street in Riviera Beach and then stole a cellphone and shot a man who was mowing his yard in the 3300 block of Avenue 'J' Thursday, police said. The man was last listed in stable condition.

She's also accused of stealing cellphones from 2 men near Broadway and 36th Street in West Palm Beach and a woman near the post office on Clematis Street, police said.

Riviera Beach police, West Palm Beach police, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tracked the vehicle the juvenile was in and ended up detaining her, a 21-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy.

Police ended up arresting the 17-year-old girl and charged her with grand theft, attempted homicide and two counts of armed robbery.

The other two are still being investigated.

If you have any information on this case please call Riviera Beach Police (561) 845-4123 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.