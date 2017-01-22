PBSO seeks to locate missing and endangered woman

LAKE PARK, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in locating 26-year-old Dasha Matthews.

Dasha was last seen Sunday at 2:18 p.m. near the Napleton car dealership on Northlake Boulevard.

She is 5' 3" tall, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered shirt and blue shorts.

Dasha is both deaf and mute with diminished capacity.

She has the mental age level of a child.

PBSO considers her to be Missing and Endangered.

If anyone should come into contact with Dasha Matthews, please contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.