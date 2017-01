PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Town of Palm Beach will be sending seven honor guard members and two officers to march in the presidential inauguration parade on Friday, Jan. 20.

“We have three flag officers carrying the flags, two riflemen, one on each end, and we have two officers carrying the banner," said Capt. Mick Keehan with the Palm Beach Police Department.

Capt. Keehan will be flying with the eight other members on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from Palm Beach International Airport to Washington, D.C.

"The fact that a president-elect would actually allow his police department from the Town of Palm Beach to attend is a great honor,” said Palm Beach Police Department Sgt. Daniel Wilkinson.

The parade route will start on the northeast end of the Capitol.

President Trump and parade participants will head down Constitution Avenue and then onto Pennsylvania Avenue.

The parade will end at the White House.