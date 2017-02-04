President Donald Trump arrived in Palm Beach Friday evening with First Lady Melania Trump. It’s the first time Mr Trump has come to Mar-a-Lago since he has been sworn in as the 45th President of the Untied States.

It’s the so called winter White House and this weekend it will have more in common with its D.C. counter part than just the name.

“Any and all facilities that he is going to visit or staying at will be treated as if it was the White House,” security expert and former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan said.

Kaan said it’s much more difficult to put a safety perimeter around Mar-a-Lago than the White House and that’s not where the headache for Secret Service agents ends.

Construction on Southern Boulevard is another concern and so are apartment complexes with a perfect view of Mar-a-Lago.

“I think that the local law enforcement agencies will be on a heightened alert status,” Kaplan said.

Palm Beach residents will have to show identification on their way home on certain parts of the island.

Last time Mr Trump arrived by motorcade of about 20 cars.

“This time it is going to be upwards of a hundred cars,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan said the President is going to rely mostly on Marine 1 over the weekend because it is the safest way of transportation for him.

The motorcade for President-elect Trump had to obey the rules of the road.

That will not be the case this time around.

“With respect to a president’s motorcade there is no stopping,” Kaplan said.

Stopping a motorcade anywhere becomes an added danger, something officials are referring to as a "choke point".

