PALM BEACH, Fla. - President-elect Donald Trump is expected to leave his Palm Beach home Sunday, after spending the holidays there.

Traffic delays can be expected as the President-elect's motorcade travels through West Palm Beach to the airport. The timeline of when President-elect Trump will depart is unknown at this time.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is assisting with getting President-elect Trump to the airport safely. Deputies have also helped provide security for him while he's been in town.

Flight restrictions around Mar-A-Lago are set to be lifted January 3rd.