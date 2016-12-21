President-elect Trump calls events in Berlin 'attack on humanity' in brief meeting with reporters
Associated Press
3:01 PM, Dec 21, 2016
Share Article
(AP) -- Donald Trump says the truck ramming attack at market in Berlin is an "attack on humanity and it's got to be stopped."
The president-elect made the comments in brief remarks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida following a top-secret security briefing. He said the violence in Germany validates his assessment of Islamic-inspired threats.