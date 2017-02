The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after Air Force One and a private plane got closer than permitted last week, Bloomberg reports.



The two planes got within two nautical miles of each other February 3, about 30 miles from Palm Beach International Airport, as the president was flying into Palm Beach for the weekend, Bloomberg reported.



Bloomberg said sources told them that there was no risk of collision as the planes were flying on parallel courses.

