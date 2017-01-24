Palm Beach robber posed as surveyor while accomplice stole safe from home

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach police want residents to be aware of a Friday incident where a man posed as a surveyor while another thief broke into the home.

Investigators said the man posing as the surveyor knocked on the front door asking to see the property, especially in the back of the property.

Police said the imposter was able to get the victim to walk around to the back of the house and distract her.

That's when the other thief entered into the house and stole a safe that contained numerous valuable items.

Authorities want the public to be aware that this is a common practice that criminals use to try and gain trust to let them in or around your property.

Burglars will pose as workers for a lawn care company, surveyor, contractor or salesman in the attempt to distract residents long enough for another thief to break-in.

Police advise that if someone knocks on your door or offers unsolicited services, do not let them in or go anywhere with them.

Even if they show you credentials or say it is an emergency, Palm Beach police said do not let them in.

Police say to contact your local police department or government agency to confirm the legitimacy of the business.

Anyone with information regarding the Friday incident or similar robbers should contact the Palm Beach Police Department at 561.838.5454.